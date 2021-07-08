Polkadex (PDEX) Tops One Day Volume of $1.02 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $10.62 or 0.00032604 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00129120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00170994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.90 or 1.00041617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.07 or 0.00982676 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

