PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

PWFL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.78. 4,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 31.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

