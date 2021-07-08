Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Has $12.11 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 5.0% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.07 on Thursday, hitting $366.85. The stock had a trading volume of 41,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.62. The company has a market cap of $363.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

