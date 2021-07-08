Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.52

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.52 and traded as high as C$52.48. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$52.10, with a volume of 151,454 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.85. The firm has a market cap of C$656.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.45.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -4.8999998 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

