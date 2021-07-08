PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $215,468.14 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $215,468.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,860,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,063,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $88.85. 153,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,380. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

