Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,505 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $182.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

