Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2,605.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,559 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $154,927,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,145,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $150.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

