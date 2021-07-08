Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,944 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

