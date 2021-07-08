Profund Advisors LLC Sells 13,819 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock worth $111,605,089. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

