ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRQR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 55,391 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,613,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,059,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $13,998,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 8,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,703. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

