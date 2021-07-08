Prospect Capital (NYSE:PBY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.00. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 10,400 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Prospect Capital Co is a services company in the Automotive Retail industry.

