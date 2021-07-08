Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $53.26

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.26, but opened at $50.10. Prothena shares last traded at $50.96, with a volume of 587 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTA. Citigroup began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

