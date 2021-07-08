Proton (XPR) Market Cap Achieves $22.03 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. Proton has a total market cap of $22.03 million and $2.05 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00057738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.39 or 0.00891290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

