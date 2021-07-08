Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.