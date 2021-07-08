Prudential Financial Inc. Has $578,000 Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,373 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,886,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

