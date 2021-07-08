Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,425,000 after purchasing an additional 105,428 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

DLB opened at $99.96 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,289. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

