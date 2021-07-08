Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 55,030 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,030 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,452 shares of company stock worth $5,136,893. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $70.89 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

