PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

Shares of PTCT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. 1,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,260. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

