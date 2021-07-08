Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

SRC opened at $48.02 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

