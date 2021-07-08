Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Nuance Communications worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,732 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,006. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

