Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Bio-Techne worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $29,485,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TECH shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $463.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $467.42. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.46.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

