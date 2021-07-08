Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,578 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Euronet Worldwide worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

EEFT stock opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.72. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

