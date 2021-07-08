PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 174,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 50,985 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $560,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 112.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 110,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,331 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

