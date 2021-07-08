Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €85.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.16 ($117.84).

Shares of PUM opened at €104.00 ($122.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €93.36. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Puma has a 52-week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52-week high of €101.75 ($119.71).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

