Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Schlumberger Limited Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after acquiring an additional 517,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

