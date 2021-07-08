Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

