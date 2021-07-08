Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.
Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
