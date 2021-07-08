Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $110,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

