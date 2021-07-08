Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.48.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,773. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

