Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $75.06 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $75.06 or 0.00227788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $906.24 million and $9.56 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001445 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $229.23 or 0.00695617 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

