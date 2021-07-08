Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 433.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 26.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 75.6% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 43,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 41,479 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sidoti cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CSGS opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $236.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

