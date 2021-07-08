Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $51,000 in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 8.0% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

MFGP stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Micro Focus International plc has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

