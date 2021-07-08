Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $36,000 Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 54,016 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

