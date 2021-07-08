Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $41,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 403,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 24,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 85,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $27,910,835.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,917,221.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,893 shares of company stock worth $107,378,164. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

ULTA opened at $340.80 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $356.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.90. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

