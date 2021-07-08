Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Down to $2.13

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $1.95. Qudian shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 26,573 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $513.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.71 and a quick ratio of 23.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 566.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 236,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 200,932 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

