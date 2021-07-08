Quiztok Hits Market Capitalization of $15.08 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $15.08 million and $5.58 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,433,328 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars.

