Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,200.00.

EXPI traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,344. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.06 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 661.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in eXp World by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

