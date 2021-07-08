Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MX. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$61.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.58.

TSE:MX opened at C$41.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.06. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$24.31 and a 1-year high of C$62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.30%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

