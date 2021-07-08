Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $111,565,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $56,729,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $130.76 on Thursday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

