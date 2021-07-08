RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 45,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,152. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $456.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.