Redd Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

