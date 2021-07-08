Refinable (FINE) 1-Day Volume Hits $352,061.00

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $352,061.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00116903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00163065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,434.56 or 1.00057815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.66 or 0.00949107 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

