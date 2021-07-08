Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $1,970,840.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $585.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

