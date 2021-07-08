Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $1,970,840.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of REGN stock opened at $585.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.58.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
