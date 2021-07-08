Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $10.05 Million in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ManTech International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

In other ManTech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.