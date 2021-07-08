Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 46,100 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 58.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in TriNet Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TriNet Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $70.89 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,893 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.