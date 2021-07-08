Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Downgraded by TheStreet

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

KRMD stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $158.38 million, a P/E ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

In related news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $231,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

