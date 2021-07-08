Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chico’s FAS (CHS)

Chico’s FAS (NYSE: CHS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/29/2021 – Chico’s FAS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

6/28/2021 – Chico’s FAS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

6/22/2021 – Chico’s FAS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

6/18/2021 – Chico’s FAS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

6/10/2021 – Chico’s FAS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

6/9/2021 – Chico’s FAS had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $2.50 to $5.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Chico’s FAS had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Chico’s FAS was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

6/3/2021 – Chico’s FAS had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Chico’s FAS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

NYSE CHS opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Chico's FAS Inc alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after buying an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.