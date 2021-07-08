Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGGF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,919. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43.
