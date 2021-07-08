Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGGF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,919. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

