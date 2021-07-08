Restore’s (RST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of RST stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 401.87. Restore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a market capitalization of £574.03 million and a PE ratio of 2,100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

