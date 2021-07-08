Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPAI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 289,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,611 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.