Reviewing Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterContinental Hotels Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Extended Stay America and InterContinental Hotels Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.04 billion 3.59 $23.27 million $0.37 55.30 InterContinental Hotels Group $2.39 billion 5.15 -$260.00 million $0.31 217.06

Extended Stay America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InterContinental Hotels Group. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterContinental Hotels Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Extended Stay America and InterContinental Hotels Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 4 1 0 2.20 InterContinental Hotels Group 6 7 2 0 1.73

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.95%. Given Extended Stay America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than InterContinental Hotels Group.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and InterContinental Hotels Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America 1.99% 5.45% 1.49% InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats InterContinental Hotels Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites. It also provides IHG Rewards loyalty program. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 5,964 hotels and 886,036 rooms in approximately 100 countries. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

